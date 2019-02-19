Home Nation

Inequalities have increased due to BJP's casteist behaviour: BSP Supremo Mayawati

She alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to politicise every problem by giving lengthy statements and resorting to emotional blackmailing.

LUCKNOW: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hit out at the ruling BJP on Tuesday, saying that owing to the saffron party's casteist behaviour and communal hatred, inequalities had increased in the country and its social fabric was disintegrating.

In a statement issued here, BSP chief Mayawati, while greeting the people on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, said, "Owing to the casteist behaviour and communal hatred shown by the BJP, inequalities in the country have increased and the social fabric is disintegrating. This is making the lives of the common people very difficult and this is unfortunate."

She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to politicise every problem by giving lengthy statements and resorting to emotional blackmailing, adding that the same thing was now being seen in the context of the Pulwama terror attack.

"The BJP should understand that this type of politics is not going to benefit the country and it should change its approach," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

She also pointed out that Sant Ravidas had fought the caste system throughout his life.

