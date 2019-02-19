Kashmiri student with Hizbul link, two others arrested in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A wanted Kashmiri student, on his way to Pakistan, was arrested by the Punjab Police from the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari border.



Two other students belonging to the Valley were also arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police for their alleged "anti-national" activities.



As per police sources, 28-year-old Tehseem Ahmad, alias Junaid, from Srinagar was allegedly involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was wanted in a murder case. A lookout circular was also issued against him. Tehseem is allegedly a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.



"The officials stopped him on suspicion as he did not have enough luggage and his passport was taken into custody when they came to know that he is wanted as a lookout notice had been issued," said an officer.



Meanwhile, two Kashmiri students Pirzada Tawish Fayaz and Aakib Rasool were arrested on Sunday from Solan in Himachal Pradesh for their alleged anti-national activities. They were studying at the Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni of Solan district.

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint from Neeraj Bhardwaj of Ber village in Solan. In his complaint, Bhardwaj alleged that Fayaz had posted "anti-national" comments on his Facebook page.

A case was registered at Sadar Police Station in Solan on charges of imputations, assertions prejudicial to

national integration and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

Earlier, the police had arrested Tahseen Gul of Srinagar who was studying at Chitkara University in Baddi for his remarks on Facebook and photo-video sharing app Instagram.

Also, a Kashmiri student of Swami Devi Dyal College in Barwala town of Haryana was suspended after he allegedly posted a WhatsApp status on the Pulwama attack saying, “Jaish the best…more to come”.