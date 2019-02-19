Kulbhushan case: Jadhav was an instrument of India's official policy of terror, argues Pakistan at ICJ

Ramananda Sengupta and Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

THE HAGUE: Pakistan on Tuesday demanded that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) reject India’s plea in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, saying New Delhi was using the top UN court for political theatre.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017. India took the case to the ICJ which issued a stay till it took a decision.

Opening the arguments on the second day, Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan claimed that Jadhav was a serving Indian Navy officer and spy who entered Pakistan on an authentic Indian passport carrying a Muslim name when he was arrested in March 2016.

Accusing India of training and arming anti-Pakistan militias to create trouble in Balochistan, Sindh and other places, counsel Khawar Qureshi said, “These are proceedings launched for political theatre, making a claim for relief that is unsustainable and that should be dismissed.”

He also insisted Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan and not Iran, as claimed by India.

Describing India as Humpty Dumpty about to take a big fall, he also accused India of plotting the attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014, in which 132 children were killed. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, Pakistan submitted a request for the appointment of a new judge in place of ad hoc judge Tasadduq Hussain Jilani, who fell ill on Monday, but the ICJ allowed Pakistan to present its arguments without the ad hoc judge.

After the hearing, the chief judge adjourned the court till Wednesday when India will have 90 minutes to submit its final arguments in the case. Pakistan will also get 90 minutes to respond to India’s arguments on Thursday.

Pakistan’s arguments

“Since 1947 India has consistently pursued the policy to destroy Pakistan. India has blocked the water of Indus which is in clear violation of the Indus water treaty. On humanitarian grounds we allowed the family of Jadhav to meet him. I ask India to present one example as to when they have given such access to a person arrested in espionage.”

“Jadhav collaborated with several locals and non-state actors to carry out suicide bombings... in Pakistan. And hamper the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is bringing development to Pakistan.”