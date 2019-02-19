Home Nation

‘Make in Punjab’ introduced by govt to enhance support for state-made goods

 The Punjab government is looking to promote the goods manufactured in the state. 

Published: 19th February 2019

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, in his budget speech on Monday, announced a ‘Make in Punjab’ scheme along the line of the Cenre’s ‘Make in India’ flagship programme. 

While pitching the scheme, Badal said the government in drafting the policy to enhance support for goods made in the state. Under the policy, purchase preference during public procurement will be given to local suppliers for up to 50 per cent of the total quantity. The suppliers however, have to ensure that at least 40 per cent of their goods have to have been produced in the state and their bids come under a 15 per cent margin of preference above the lowest bid.

In other big ticket developments, the finance minister also announced the “Mera Kaam, Mera Maan” scheme for urban unemployed youngsters between the age group of 18-35 in the state.“... urban unemployed youth between the age group of 18 to 35 years will be assisted by the District Bureaus of Employment and Enterprise for both skilling and wage employment for a specified minimum number of days a year...’’ he said.

In other budgetary proposals, Badal announced a cut in petrol prices by     `5 per litre and diesel by `1 effective from midnight. The Budget proposes to rationalise Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on petroleum products in a bid to give relief to consumers, he said. 

