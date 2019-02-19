MLA sobs in UP Assembly, alleges cops not filing FIR

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Raking up the alleged slackness of the Uttar Pradesh Police, a Samajwadi Party MLA created an unusual scene in Assembly on Monday when he started weeping while claiming that he was robbed of `10 lakh and that police were not registering an FIR despite his repeated efforts.

Raising the matter during Zero hour, Kalpnath Paswan, MLA from Mehnagar constituency in Azamgarh, claimed that he was a poor farmer. “I lost `10 lakh from a hotel in Azamgarh and district police officers are not paying heed to my repeated pleas to register a case in this regard for the last one month,” he said with folded hands. While pleading in the House, Paswan broke down and kept sobbing for quite some time.

“If I do not get justice from here…I will die... If my money is not recovered within 15 days, I will commit self-immolation,” Paswan said.Parliamentary Affairs Minister S K Khanna said he would seek a report and ensure justice to the legislator.