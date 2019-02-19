Home Nation

Mumbai: College peon gets five years of imprisonment for molesting student

On January 20, 2015 the student, then 16 years old, had approached Gaikwad to ask about a lecture when he touched her inappropriately, the complainant had alleged.

MUMBAI: A court here sentenced a college peon to five years' rigorous imprisonment on Monday for molesting a girl student.

Sanjay Gaikwad was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code by Sessions Judge C A Nathani.

On January 20, 2015 the student, then 16 years old, had approached Gaikwad to ask about a lecture when he touched her inappropriately, the complainant had alleged.

She complained to the principal, who assured her that action would be taken against Gaekwad. After no action was taken, she lodged a complaint at the D N Nagar police station.

