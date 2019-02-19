Home Nation

Now, dial 112 for assistance in an emergency

The idea first got a fillip in 2016 when the department of telecommunication announced that every handset sold in the country must feature a panic button and by 2018, all phones must be GPS-enabled.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now, mobile phones will have a panic button that provides instant information to the police and the caller’s family members through an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in 16 states across the country.

Years after the Women and Child Development Ministry started pitching for such a system, the government will finally launch it on Tuesday, according to officials in the ministry. WCD minister Maneka Gandhi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the facility, they added.

With the button, those in distress will be able to notify family members and the police with a single touch.
States have been asked to set up a dedicated Emergency Response Centre which will have a team of trained call-takers and dispatchers to handle emergency requests for assistance by the police, fire & rescue, health and other emergency servicesThe ERSS will work across the country on a single number —112.

The Centre has provided Rs 321.69 crore to the states for the ERSS as part of the Nirbhaya project.  The 16 states and Union Territories where the service is being launched in the first phase include Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Jammu and Kashmir apart from Mumbai city.

