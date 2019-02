Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Pakistan army on Tuesday evening violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in the bordering state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The violation took place at around 7 pm. No casualties have been reported so far. According to sources, the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

More details are awaited.

This comes close on the heels of a terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed, and many others were injured.

On Saturday, an army officer was killed and another injured in a powerful IED blast near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector.

Only recently, India had summoned Pakistan High Commission official and had lodged a strong protest at the unprovoked firings along the LoC in the Valley.