People will not forgive any attempt to politicise Pulwama terror attack: Congress

Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that every person should be under self-imposed discipline to neither politicise nor cheapen the discourse around the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 19th February 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Monday said if any party tries to take political advantage out of the Pulwama terror attack, the people of this country will not forget and forgive such an action.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, at a press conference, said every person should be under a solemn self-imposed discipline to neither politicise nor cheapen, nor divert and digress the terms of discourse of this debate.

"If anyone and I am not at the moment taking the name of anyone or referring to anyone, tries to politicise it, to take political merit or demerit out of it, I do not think the people of this country would at all acknowledge it, recognise it or feed it as a valid form of discourse," he said when asked about BJP leaders raising the terror strike in their speeches.

"If any political party, ruling or otherwise, tries to make political capital advantage out of it, I do not think it is for me to say, I think the people of this country will not forget it and forgive," he said.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consulted Congress President Rahul Gandhi about any proposed action against Pakistan, Singhvi said even if there had been any such discussion, no one, not even the Congress as a party would be privy to it because this might well involve issues of national security.

READ | Pray for peace instead of spreading more hate: Sania Mirza

"All that is in the public domain is what you and I know, that there was a political consultation between parties a couple of days ago, but beyond that, in terms of the confidential nature of the question. Neither I am privy to it nor has anybody talked about it," he said.

On why the Congress was silent on the alleged "failures" of the government leading to the Pulwama attack, Singhvi said he as well as many other Congressmen and non-congressmen had tweeted their concerns in the first few hours on it.

Earlier, at another press conference, AICC general secretary in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said for the Congress national interest was above politics.

This is why party president Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party is standing shoulder to shoulder with the government, he said.

ALSO READ: Pulwama attack: CRPF cautions people against fake pictures aimed at spreading hatred

"Those who have been martyred come from different religions. There are Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs. This is the strength of the country, unity in diversity," he said.

"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity, it does not have a colour. Our enemies want to weaken us. But the strength of the nation will never allow such elements to succeed," Gohil said.

On Thursday, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

