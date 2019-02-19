PM Modi, Argentina President Macri agree to fight terror after Pulwama attack

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, India and Argentina issued a ‘Special Special declaration to Fight Terrorism’ soon after bilateral talks between visiting President Mauricio Macri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the delegation level discussions on Monday.

“The brutal terrorist attack in Pulwama shows that the time for discussions is over now. Now the whole world unitedly needs to take concrete steps against terrorism and its supporters."

"Hesitating to act against terrorists and their anti-humanitarian supporters is also equivalent to promoting terrorism. As members of the G-20 countries, it is also important that we implement the 11-point agenda of ‘Hamburg Leaders’ Statement’ on countering terrorism,” the PM said.

“It is important that, we, both the countries are issuing a special declaration against terrorism after our discussions today,” said Modi in his address after the two sides exchanged 10 MoUs on a range of areas including ICT, nuclear energy and agriculture.

Macri, the first foreign leader to visit India after the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama, said he was “very pleased” to able to fight this scourge of mankind together.

While neither of the leaders nor the special declaration mentioned Pakistan, the document, after asserting “that strong measures should be taken against terrorists, terror organisations, their networks and all those who encourage, support, finance and provide safe haven to terrorists and terror groups,” pledged to “strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups listed in relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

They also demanded that no country must allow their territory to be used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries, and sought support “for a UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism that will advance the framework for global cooperation and reinforce the message that no cause justifies terrorism.”

Boosting economic ties

India and Argentina agreed to expedite the signing of the bilateral investment treaty and the double taxation avoidance agreement to promote economic ties.

Taking note of the increase in two-way investment flows over the past few years and its contribution in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries, both the sides agreed to further promote bilateral investments.

Both the sides encouraged companies to explore partnerships including through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.