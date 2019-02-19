Home Nation

Police set up election cell in Vellore, begin poll preparedness

EVM, Voting

Electronic Voting Machines used for voting (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As the political arena is getting abuzz with hectic parleys on cementing alliances and sharing seats, the Police have begun to plunge into poll preparedness. In Vellore district, an election cell headed by an officer in the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been set up to co-ordinate poll related activities.

"The election cell headed by district crime branch DSP Palaniselvam has been formed. It will work on poll preparedness, monitoring antisocial elements and reviewing vulnerable polling stations," a Police officer told Express on Tuesday.

He added, the election cell will have an inspector and three Sub-Inspectors, besides other personnel.

As part of precautionary measures, those possessing licensed weapons were directed to deposit them immediately.

The Inspectors concerned have been directed to execute non-bailable warrants pending. About three hundred non-bailable warrants are pending as of now.

Movement of rowdies will also be monitored ahead of the polls, A plus and A category rowdies account for ten each.

Moreover, strict scanning of vehicles on the inter-State check posts at six places will be put in place.

The list of vulnerable areas will be subjected to review in respect of past legacy and current situation. Volume of  poll day security will be determined based on the review, the officer said.

Curbing money flow is a major task assigned by the election commission. The cops will work in close coordination with the Revenue and Income Tax department to swoop down on voter bribing.

