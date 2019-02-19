Priyanka Gandhi likely to begin eastern UP tour from Kumbh on February 21

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to prepare Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha challenge in Uttar Pradesh, newly appointed general secretary and in-charge of 41 parliamentary seats of eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to start a whirlwind tour of eastern UP with first destination likely to be Kumbh in Prayagraj on Thursday, February 21.

As per the sources in UPCC, the Congress general secretary is likely to visit the ongoing Kumbh before taking a tour of eastern UP, the first since her appointment.

While Congress Sewa Dal is making all out preparations for Priyanka's Kumbh visit, party's Prayagraj unit is busy revamping her ancestral place -- Anand Bhawan-which she is likely to visit.

"Priyanka jee will sit her to chart out party's strategic course for the upcoming elections here only," says a Congress leader in Prayagraj. As per Uma Shankar Pandey, Congress spokesman, Priyanka may also storm PM Narendra Modi's citadel in Varanasi after a dip in Prayagraj.

During her stay in Varanasi, she may pay a visit to the family of CRPF jawan who was martyred in Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Constable Ramesh Yadav of 61 CRPF Battalion from Varanasi had made the supreme sacrifice in Pulwama.

The Congress leader may also visit the families of those who lost life in a recent hooch tragedy in Kushinagar district. Around 10 persons had fallen victim to the spurious liquor in Kushinagar in earlier this month.

Priyanka is likely to wind up her first stretch of eastern UP tour before AICC's working committee meeting in Ahmedabad on February 28.Notably, Priyanka had been in Lucknow for four days of which she spent three days in holding marathon meetings with Congress leaders and party men across eastern UP parliamentary segments from February 12 to 14.

Priyanka made her first appearance in UP after being appointed general secretary by holding a road show with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and her western UP counterparty Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lucknow on Frberuary 11.Gandhi's Varanasi itinerary also includes a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

A road-show in the holy city is also on the cards.Gandhi has been assigned 41 constituencies while Jyotiraditya has 39 constituencies for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.