Pulwama Terror Attack: MP’s tomato farmers say no to exporting produce to Pakistan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Angered over the killing of CRPF jawans in the recent terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, tomato farmers in Jhabua district of West Madhya Pradesh have decided not to export their produce to Pakistan anymore.

Around 5000 farmers who have been engaged in tomato cultivation in villages of Petlawad block of Jhabua district have decided not to export their produce to Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

“We’ve been growing tomato since last one and half decade and bulk of our production has over the years been exported to Pakistan through export-import agents in Delhi. But owing to the repeated terror strikes against our people and jawans, particularly the latest attack in Pulwama at the behest of Pakistan, we’ve decided not to export our tomatoes to Pakistan anymore,” said one the big tomato cultivators Basanti Lal Patidar.

Another tomato farmer Mahendra Amad had more to say, “we export the tomatoes to Pakistan and earn good money. But that money is like poison for us, as the country whose people are consuming our tomatoes is behind all terror attacks on our jawans. For us our jawans lives is more important than earning big bucks by selling tomatoes to Pakistan.”

The move by the tomato farmers of Petlawad in Jhabua has promptly found appreciation from none other, but Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. The CM tweeted on Monday, “praising the spirit of patriotism of the tomato farmers, who have chosen national interest over individual profit. Each citizen of the country should draw inspiration from the tomato farmers of Petlawad in Jhabua district.”

Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes resolution condemning the Pulwama attack:

Earlier on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday on the first-day of the Budget session, after passing a resolution, condemning the February 14 attack on the CRPF jawans in Avantipura (Pulwama) that killed 40 brave jawans.

The resolution which was moved by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gopal Bharagava and backed by the CM Kamal Nath was unanimously passed by the House, condemning the dastardly attack on the CRPF jawans by terrorists sponsored by Pakistan.

The resolution will be sent to the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister as mark of support of 7.5 crore people of MP to back any military move by New Delhi against Pakistan.