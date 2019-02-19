Home Nation

Pulwama Terror Attack: MP’s tomato farmers say no to exporting produce to Pakistan

Around 5000 farmers who have been engaged in tomato cultivation in villages of Petlawad block of Jhabua district have decided not to export their produce to Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

Published: 19th February 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, loan waiver

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Angered over the killing of CRPF jawans in the recent terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, tomato farmers in Jhabua district of West Madhya Pradesh have decided not to export their produce to Pakistan anymore.

Around 5000 farmers who have been engaged in tomato cultivation in villages of Petlawad block of Jhabua district have decided not to export their produce to Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

“We’ve been growing tomato since last one and half decade and bulk of our production has over the years been exported to Pakistan through export-import agents in Delhi. But owing to the repeated terror strikes against our people and jawans, particularly the latest attack in Pulwama at the behest of Pakistan, we’ve decided not to export our tomatoes to Pakistan anymore,” said one the big tomato cultivators Basanti Lal Patidar.

Another tomato farmer Mahendra Amad had more to say, “we export the tomatoes to Pakistan and earn good money. But that money is like poison for us, as the country whose people are consuming our tomatoes is behind all terror attacks on our jawans. For us our jawans lives is more important than earning big bucks by selling tomatoes to Pakistan.”

The move by the tomato farmers of Petlawad in Jhabua has promptly found appreciation from none other, but Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. The CM tweeted on Monday, “praising the spirit of patriotism of the tomato farmers, who have chosen national interest over individual profit. Each citizen of the country should draw inspiration from the tomato farmers of Petlawad in Jhabua district.”

Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes resolution condemning the Pulwama attack:

Earlier on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday on the first-day of the Budget session, after passing a resolution, condemning the February 14 attack on the CRPF jawans in Avantipura (Pulwama) that killed 40 brave jawans.

The resolution which was moved by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gopal Bharagava and backed by the CM Kamal Nath was unanimously passed by the House, condemning the dastardly attack on the CRPF jawans by terrorists sponsored by Pakistan.

The resolution will be sent to the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister as mark of support of 7.5 crore people of MP to back any military move by New Delhi against Pakistan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack MP tomato farmers pakistan export

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp