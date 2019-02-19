Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Netizens in West Bengal get online rape threats over comments

A college student in Habra was arrested for posting an alleged provocative post on Facebook and a woman from Barasat was threatened with gangrape after calling for peace. 

Published: 19th February 2019

A security personnel stands guard at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Friday Feb. 15 2019. | PTI

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Days after the suicide attack killed 44 CRPF personnel, social media is abuzz with comments in favour and against the attack. Netizens are being threatened with death and even gangrape over their comments and posts made on Facebook.

In North 24 Parganas district, a schoolteacher in Bongaon had to flee his home with his family after being attacked by a mob for his Facebook post.

In Siliguri, a mob pelted stones at a girl’s residence, while in Coochbehar district a teenaged boy was dragged out of his house and made to do sit-ups. A police team led by ASP Achintya Gupta rescued the girl and her family and brought them to the police station. 

A student, Arpan Rakshit, was arrested for putting up an allegedly provocative post after attending a candlelight vigil in Habra on Saturday. 

In Umaria district near the Chhattisgarh border, a Kashmiri student, Mohsin Khan has been detained by the police over a comment on Facebook over the Pulwama attack. 

In neighbouring Bhopal, which is home to 1,200 Kashmiri students, members of the Bajrang Dal and ABVP attempted to create a ruckus over an alleged social media post. However, the police brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, several people opened their homes by reaching out to Kashmiri students who may be stranded in parts of India. Inputs from Anuraag Singh

Kashmiri students arrested

Two Kashmiri students Pirzada Tawish Fayaz and Aakib Rasool were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in “anti-national” activities, Himachal Police spokesperson and SP (law and order) Khushal Sharma said.

The students were booked over comments made on a Facebook post in Solan district

