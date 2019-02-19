Rajasthan: 13 dead, 15 injured as truck mows into wedding procession

By ANI

PRATAPGARH: As many as 13 people were killed and 15 others, were injured after being mowed down by a truck here late on Monday night. The accident occurred at Pratapgarh-Jaipur Highway in Ambawali village of the district.

“They live in houses along the highway and were walking on the side of the road as part of 'bindoli,' a marriage procession when the accident took place. Nine people died on spot and four died on the way to a hospital. Fifteen people, including the bride, have been injured and they have been referred to hospital,” said Anil Kumar Beniwal, Superintendent of Police, Pratapagrh.

In a similar accident, six people were killed after a truck that was allegedly overspeeding hit a taxi on Sunday night in Ashoknagar district of Bihar. The deceased were on their way back from a wedding when the incident took place according to family sources.