Home Nation

Nagpur: Rape victim hangs self out of 'shame'

In a suicide note, she wrote that she was taking the extreme step, as she was distressed due to the incident which has become public, the police said.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, after she was raped by an accomplice of her friend last week, police said Monday.

The woman, in a suicide note purportedly written by her, stated that she was ending her life out of shame as the incident has become public.

Police arrested four persons, including the main accused Mayur Kularkar (21) and two others, on Saturday, a day after the alleged rape.

A minor boy has been detained.

The woman, a resident of Marodi village in Mauda taluka, hanged herself Sunday evening, a police officer said.

Other accused are identified as Rahul Kambli (25), Shyam Katore (19) and the minor.

They also are residents of Marodi village.

"Katore, who is a friend of the woman, had called her to meet him at Marodi bus stop at 8:30 PM on Friday (February 15). Katore arrived at the isolated spot with three of his friends. He then made the woman drink alcohol," Assistant Police Inspector (API) Chandrashekar Maske said while narrating the sequence of events.

He said Kularkar then took the woman, who was under influence of alcohol, to an empty pan kiosk near the bus stop and raped her.

"Kularkar and other accused then dumped the woman in their car and roamed till late night before dropping her near her house on the wee hours of Saturday," Maske said.

The woman lodged a complaint with Mauda police on the same day, following which the four accused were picked up from different locations, the officer said, adding that they were remanded in custody till February 18.

"The woman, however, hanged herself in her house on Sunday evening. In a suicide note (which is being verified), she wrote that she was taking the extreme step, as she is feeling distressed due to the incident which has become public," the police officer said.

The victim wrote that Kularkar be hanged till death, he said.

All the accused have been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code IPC) for abetment of suicide.

Kalurkar has been booked for rape as well.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp