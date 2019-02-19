Home Nation

Right-wing outfits demand criminal case against DJ Marshmello show organiser

Right-wing outfits protested against a musical show of American DJ-producer Marshmello in Gurugram on Saturday.

Published: 19th February 2019

DJ Marshmello

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Right-wing outfits protesting against a musical show of American DJ-producer Marshmello in Gurugram on Saturday, have demanded the registration of a criminal case against its organiser.

Submitting a memorandum in this regard to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (north) Sanjeev Singla on Monday, members of these outfits said that it was wrong for the company to organise a musical show for enjoyment and raising funds when the entire country was mourning the death of 49 CRPF troopers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.

"Musical shows are meant for celebration, not when there is sadness across the country. This is not acceptable," said Rajiv Mittal of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal.

Members of the Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch, Hindu Sena and Shiv Sena had on Saturday threatened to disrupt the show if it was not cancelled.

However, they could not do so following heavy police deployment at the venue.

