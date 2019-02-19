Home Nation

Robbers stumble after looting Rs 40 lakh from Noida ATM, people flee with money lying on road

Locals reached near the two robbers with one of them falling into a drain while opening gunshots in the air to scare the people away, even as his partner managed to flee the spot.

Published: 19th February 2019 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NOIDA: Robbers looting an estimated Rs 40 lakh from an ATM here of Tuesday ran out of luck as they fell down from their motorcycle while trying to flee but the drama did not end there as onlookers ran away with wads of currency notes scrambled on the road.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm when the custodians from a cash refilling agency reached the SBI ATM in Sector 82, under Phase 2 police station limits, to replenish the cash.

As soon as the custodians moved out of the van to the ATM, two unidentified mobike-borne men came, opened fire and snatched the bag filled with around Rs 40 lakh cash, a police spokesperson said.

READ | Robbers attack ATM cash-refilling staff, escape with Rs 10 lakh in Chennai's Maduravoyal

"While fleeing, their speeding motorcycle rammed into another vehicle and the robbers fell down. At this point, the cash-filled bag was on the ground with wads of currency notes scrambled on the road," the spokesperson said.

Soon, passersby and locals reached near the duo with one of them falling into a drain while opening gunshots in the air to scare the people away, even as his partner managed to flee the spot, the official said.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Nanhe, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district, and a bag with Rs 19.65 lakh was seized from him," the spokesperson said.

READ | Mumbai woman visits ATM twice a day for 17 days to catch defrauder​

Another packet was recovered from him which had a pistol, two country-made guns and some ammunition, the official said, adding the motorcycle used in the crime was also impounded.

Asked about the remaining money, a police official probing the matter told PTI, "the people present at the spot took away the wads of notes that had scrambled on the road during the incident."

A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station and probe was underway, the police said.

Asked about how was the money "taken away by the people", the official said, "the matter is being investigated and details from the cash replenishing agency are awaited."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM robbery ATM Noida robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp