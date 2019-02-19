Seven killed in head-on collision between ambulance, car on Yamuna Expressway

By PTI

MATHURA: Seven persons were killed and another five injured in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a car on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near village Burj Sukhadev when a Bihar-bound ambulance, carrying a dead body, rammed into a car coming from the opposite side, they said.

Among those dead were two women and police said the bodies were yet to be identified.

The impact of the accident was so massive that the vehicles could be separated only after cutting them and pulling them with a crane, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said.

"The condition of two of the five injured, admitted at Agra's Krishna Hospital, is serious," Singh said.