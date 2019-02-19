Shiv Sena gets all round flak for alliance with BJP

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘U’ Turn hasn’t gone well with people of Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena is receiving flaks from all sides for the feat.

The alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP too hasn’t gone down well with many of their leaders and containing the wrath too is likely to be a major challenge for them ahead of the general elections.

Social media was flooded by messages making fun of the Shiv Sena as soon as the alliance was announced on Monday evening.

The trolling was so heavy that Marathi words ‘Swabal’ (Own Strength) and ‘Yuti’ (Alliance) remained top on the trending words’ list on social networking sites Twitter and Facebook for majority of the day. Hash tags like ‘FashivSena’ (army of deceivers), ‘LacharSena’ (army of the helpless), ‘Shiv Sena U Turn’ and ‘Golmal Returns’ too were trending high. Cartoons and memes around themes like turning the tiger (Shiv Sena symbol) into a cat too went viral on the social media.

ALSO READ | MNS, NCP not political untouchables for us: BJP told Shiv Sena

After severing ties with the BJP in 2014 Uddhav Thackeray had always referred to BJP President Amit Shah as ‘Afzal Khan’ (knight of Adil Shah of Bijapur who was killed by Shivaji).

Several memes referring to Thackeray and Shah’s photographs raising hands to announce the alliance asked whether the Shivaji has gone to the Afzal’s lap today.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who is also the executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana and most vocal against BJP and possibility of the alliance too remained the target of most of the flak.

“Resolutions at party executives are not the frogs’ croak,” he had said several times referring to party’s resolution two years back to go to all polls on their own (Swabal) while refusing possibility of alliance. Shiv Sena had turned itself into a laughing stock by repeated warnings of resignation of ministers and ‘kicking the power’ over last couple of years in Maharashtra. Such statements of Shiv Sena leaders too were targeted on the social media.

“Deepest condolences as we pay homage to the historic statement – ‘We shall kick the power’” said one of the memes. The NCP made up the meme into a huge hording and put it in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar on Tuesday.

Former Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane too, meanwhile, criticized Shiv Sena over its duality.

“The alliance is not for the benefit for people but for the benefit of Matoshree,” Rane said and added, “Uddhav Thackeray is a man who never keeps his word. That is now proved with the alliance and hence my party will ensure defeat of Shiv Sena candidates in the forthcoming elections on every possible seat.” Many of the leaders and grass root workers too are not happy with the alliance. Maharashtra minister of state for textile and animal husbandry Arjun Khotkar had been planning to contest Lok Sabha against state BJP president Raosaheb Danve from Jalna. Announcement of alliance came as a blow to him.

“I shall speak to Uddhav Thackeray. But, I shall not go back on my word. I shall give a friendly contest to Danve,” he said today. Another Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil from Jalgaon too has indicated revolt if the seat doesn’t come to Shiv Sena. Containing the displeasure among ranks too would be a challenge before the Shiv Sena in coming days.