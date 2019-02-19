Single emergency response number 112 set to replace dial 100 in Punjab

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to strengthening the emergency redressal system for Punjab citizens, chief

minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched 'DIAL 112' – a single number that will replace the Dial 100 police helpline in the next two months.

The launch of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) coincided with the simultaneous national launch of the unique citizen-centric service by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Amarinder, who dialled the first experimental call, said that this system would be extremely beneficial for people in distress, especially women and other vulnerable sections of the society.

It would further improve the overall security environment in the state and would also help in the prevention of crime, he added.

All calls to 112 from across the state will land at the Central Call Taking Centre, located at Mohali and the

same would further be routed to twelve dispatch centres in Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

There would be 49 workstations at this Central Call Taking Centre and calls from common citizens from all over Punjab would be received at 44 (call takers) of these work stations.

The location of patrolling vehicles, fitted with Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs), would be displayed on the video screen of the dispatcher. The dispatcher would then activate the nearest patrol vehicle to reach the place from where the call originated.

The in-charge of the patrolling vehicle, after attending the complaint, will report back to the dispatcher with details of the incident. Once Mobile Data Terminals are installed in patrolling vehicles, the same would facilitate the exchange of texts, emails, videos between different control rooms and vehicles.

Initially, the aim is to achieve a response time of 10 to 12 minutes to any call, which will be eventually brought down to around 8 minutes in the next 6-8 months. It will also lead to synergisation of responses of Police, Health and Fire services in a situation of disasters (both natural and manmade), which will help

in saving precious human lives.