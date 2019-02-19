The wide and sporty stance boasts a premium appeal

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Built on the SsangYong Tivoli platform, the XUV 300 is more than just a badge-engineered product. Mahindra has taken the liberty to infuse their ‘cheetah’ inspired design language to this smaller platform in order to build a vehicle that also conforms to the ethos of the XUV badge.

Sharp design

It has a wide and sporty stance and boasts a premium appeal. The front-end is reminiscent of the larger XUV500, especially that cheetah-styled teardrop from the headlights down to the fog lamps and the subtle grille. The car carries a chiselled look and the contour lines add to its flair, and the rear looks amazing thanks to those taillights. Completing the package is the floating roof, rear spoiler, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55 R17 rubber.

Upmarket interior

Its cabin boasts a two-tone dash, leatherette seats, large touchscreen infotainment system, leather wrapped gear lever and steering wheel and fancy piano black finish on the doors. Add to that, the space on board is very decent, even for tall passengers at the rear and you get a spacious boot too. Creature comforts include a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as the ability to control it via your smartwatch, steering-mounted controls, a sunroof, keyless entry, start/stop, dual zone climate control, and smart storage features like a glove box that can fit a laptop inside.

Great performance

The manufacturer is offering the vehicle with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol unit is a 1.2-litre engine that delivers 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque while the 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine delivers 115 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a solid 300 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,500 rpm. Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Thanks to its low, wide stance and the wheels placed in the far corners, the car possesses brilliant handling dynamics as well. It is kitted with an innovative ‘smart steering system’ which either makes the steering feel like its weightless for ease of driving in the city, or firm up for that more engaging sporty drive at the simple press of a button.

The verdict

The Mahindra XUV300 is a car that’s hard to find fault with especially for those on the hunt for an affordable set of wheels. This is a vehicle that will win you over.

The Mahindra XUV300 is priced in the `7.5–10 lakh range.