Tripura: Give status of 'internally displaced persons' to 6,500 families

Over 6,500 non-tribal families were displaced due to armed insurgency and ethnic clashes in different parts of Tripura since 1980.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:49 AM

By PTI

AGARTALA: A committee of displaced persons Monday demanded that those families rendered homeless due to armed tribal insurgency in the state since last two decades be given the status of 'Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

West Tripura and Sepahijala District Udbastu Unnayan Committee took out a procession here and submitted a memorandum to West Tripura District Magistrate Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme demanding that the state government provide the displaced people in the two districts the status of IDP.

The committee secretary Sajal Podder said insurgents were granted rehabilitation packages after surrendering arms.

However, those whose lives were affected due to insurgency are living homeless, two decades after they were rendered homeless, he said.

"If the insurgents can be granted rehabilitation packages, why not us? We didn't commit any crime. We are homeless since 2000. We want the government to grant us IDP status and provide all benefits to all of us," Podder said.

"The erstwhile Left Front government provided housing to 202 families who lost their homes in armed insurgency along with some cash assistance. We want the government to ensure proper rehabilitation facilities and cash compensation to each family displaced due to insurgency. We also demand that they should be granted the status of IDP," Podder told reporters.

Over 6,500 non-tribal families were displaced due to armed insurgency and ethnic clashes in different parts of Tripura since 1980.



