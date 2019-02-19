Two Kashmiri students expelled by Bhopal college for objectionable Facebook post

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two Kashmiri students have been expelled by the Bhopal-based Kushabhau Thakre College for Nursing for allegedly posting objectionable content on the Facebook post-February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

The two students Khalid and Abir, both B.SC (Nursing) Third Year students were expelled by the college administration on Monday late evening for posting objectionable contents on the popular social media platform.

According to sources in the college administration, on February 16, some students of the college reported to the college about the two Kashmiri students having posted the objectionable content on Facebook.

Two days later, coming to know about the matter, activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and the Bajrang Dal reached the college in city’s Kolar area on Monday in connection with the matter and demanded action against the concerned Kashmiri students.

Upon intimidated, cops from Kolar police station rushed to the spot and ensured that there was no trouble.

Meanwhile, after an internal enquiry, both the Kashmiri students were expelled from the college.

According to Bhopal district police sources, there are six Kashmiri students who are enrolled in the college. All of them (including the two students who have been expelled in absentia) are presently not in Bhopal.

“The college administration have handed over to us details about the social media content posted by the two students. The screenshot of the FB content and other relevant details are being forwarded to the state police’s cyber cell for cross-verification and further action in the matter,” SP-Bhopal South Sampat Upadhyaya told The New Indian Express.