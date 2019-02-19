Unravel the power under the hood

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

This Range Rover vehicle has been touted as one of the most beautiful SUVs in the market. While the Velar does have those quintessential Range Rover design cues, the smooth subtle styling has won it accolades the world over. Now on offer is a limited edition SVAutobiography version that has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.

To tell it apart from the other models, this SUV gets a new front bumper with larger air intakes and revised rear bumper with quad exhaust finishers which also point towards the fact that it has a rather powerful engine under the hood.

The 5.0-litre V8 supercharged unit makes this version the most powerful Velar on offer. It is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 374 kmph. To deal with this power increase, the carmaker has also upgraded the brakes and suspension.

The brand has also updated the AWD system, active rear locking differential, 8-speed transmission in order to deliver an enhanced driving experience, whether on the road or off it. Riding on distinctive forged aluminium 21-inch wheels that come with a silver sparkle finish, the automobile is a sight to behold. It is also available with a high level of personalisation through their bespoke programme.