Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh tops list of people who may need treatment for substance abuse

According to their estimates, around 160 lakh people require help for alcohol abuse, 28 lakh for cannabis dependence.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Uttar Pradesh could have the highest number of people estimated to be in need of medical intervention for substance abuse, according to the ‘Prevalence and Extent of Substance Use in India Report’. Though the prevalence in UP is lower as compared to other states, the sheer size of the state would mean more number of people affected by the use of the psychoactive substances, according to experts who conducted the survey.

According to their estimates, around 160 lakh people require help for alcohol abuse, 28 lakh for cannabis dependence, 8.7 lakh for opioid use, 3.5 lakh for sedatives, 94,000 for inhalants and roughly 1 lakh people who inject drugs in the state, shows the report.

“These are the not the number of people we have interviewed but the estimated numbers of people who need help from dependence on alcohol and these substances depending on the prevalence compared to te population of Uttar Pradesh,” said Dr Atul Ambekar, professor, National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC).

Around 75 per cent of people with alcohol problems in the country reside in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Orissa and Karnataka.

A state-wide liquor ban also does not seem to be able to arrest the slide. A significant proportion of alcohol users in these states fall under the category of harmful or dependent use — Gujarat  30 per cent, Bihar  16 per cent, Manipur  17 per cent and Nagaland 20 per cent — said the report. In the next phase of the survey, the NDDTC is coming up with reports of prevalence of substance abuse under the different categories of homeless, sex-workers, transgenders, prisoners, students, transport workers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Substance abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp