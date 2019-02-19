Home Nation

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant  almost faints during budget speech

Published: 19th February 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant almost fainted twice while reading his budget speech in the state Assembly on Monday.

He resumed reading the speech after regaining consciousness but again began feeling uncomfortable.

Pant was extended medical assistance and offered a glass of water.

He rested for a while in his chair as Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat finished the rest of his speech.

However, the Finance Minister soon began feeling better and even briefed the media about the budget after the House was adjourned for the day.

Prakash Pant

