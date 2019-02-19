Walk the talk: PDP chief Mehbooba to Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Pulwama attack

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said Pakistan was not being blamed for the Pulawama terror attack without any evidence and asked its Prime Minister Imran Khan to walk the talk.

However, Mufti said Khan deserves a chance since he has recently taken over the reigns of the country. "Disagree Pathankot dossier was given to them (Pakistan) but no actin was taken to punish the perpetrators. Time to walk the talk," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

"But Pak PM deserves a chance since he has recently taken over. Of course the war rhetoric (in India) has more to do with the impending elections that anything else (sic)," she added.

Khan on Tuesday assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence". In a video message, he said Pakistan wants "stability in the region".

Khan said that he understood it was India's election year and the narrative of blaming Pakistan would make it easier to get votes from the masses but he hoped that better sense will prevail and that India would be open to dialogue.

The suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group in Pulwama left 40 CRPF personnel dead.