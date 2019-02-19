Work done on war footing for minorities: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has done work on a “war-footing” to provide basic amenities to minorities and ensure their socio-economic uplift, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

While chairing a meeting of the newly-constituted Central Waqf Council (CWC), Naqvi said for the first time since Independence, the government has been providing 100 per cent financial help to utilise waqf properties across the country for educational empowerment and job-oriented skill development of the needy sections of society.

The meeting started with a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

“Work has been done on war-footing to provide basic amenities to ensure socio-economic empowerment and job-oriented skill development of the minorities especially girls in 308 districts of the country,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.