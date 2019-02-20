Aero India 2019: Lockheed Martin offers F-21 multirole fighter jet for IAF

Home Nation

The aviation giant, however, clarified that India was yet to float a request for information or proposal for the new aircraft.

By IANS

BENGALURU: Eyeing an Indian order, US aerospace major Lockheed Martin on Wednesday showcased its F-21 multirole fighter that it says is configured for the IAF.

"Our F-21 addresses the IAF's requirements and integrates India into the world's fighter aircraft ecosystem," a Lockheed Martin spokesperson told IANS on the margins of the Aero India expo at the Yelahanka air base.

The spokesperson, however, clarified that India was yet to float a request for information or proposal for the new aircraft.

"The F-21 is different, inside and out. It highlights our commitment to deliver an advanced, scalable fighter for IAF," Lockheed Martin's Vice President for business and strategy development Vivek Lall said in a statement.

If Lockheed Martin gets the order, it says it will make the fighter in India with Tata Advanced Systems of the Tata Group.

