Aero India 2019: Lockheed Martin offers F-21 multirole fighter jet for IAF

By IANS

BENGALURU: Eyeing an Indian order, US aerospace major Lockheed Martin on Wednesday showcased its F-21 multirole fighter that it says is configured for the IAF.

"Our F-21 addresses the IAF's requirements and integrates India into the world's fighter aircraft ecosystem," a Lockheed Martin spokesperson told IANS on the margins of the Aero India expo at the Yelahanka air base.

The spokesperson, however, clarified that India was yet to float a request for information or proposal for the new aircraft.

A whole new beast.

The #F21 features numerous changes – inside and out – specifically designed to meet the @IAF_MCC’s unique requirements and deliver advanced capabilities to the warfighter. #ForIndiaFromIndia #MakeInIndia #AeroIndia2019 Know more: https://t.co/p2pQB4FKe2 pic.twitter.com/PJO26KfO8E — Lockheed Martin India (@LMIndiaNews) February 20, 2019

"The F-21 is different, inside and out. It highlights our commitment to deliver an advanced, scalable fighter for IAF," Lockheed Martin's Vice President for business and strategy development Vivek Lall said in a statement.

If Lockheed Martin gets the order, it says it will make the fighter in India with Tata Advanced Systems of the Tata Group.