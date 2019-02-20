Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel sulks, seeks respect from BJP yet again

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Apna Dal chief and minister in Modi cabinet, Anupriya Patel has aired her discontent with the party's alliance with BJP yet again in Gonda on Wednesday. The Apna Dal chief accused the BJP leadership of not extending due respect to her party in the state.

Apna Dal had contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP winning two seats – Mirzapur and Pratapgarh.

“Apna Dal has been fulfilling the alliance dharma with all sincerity and honesty. But the BJP leadership has failed to extend due respect to us,” said Patel who is the minister of state for health in the union cabinet. Anupriya Patel’s husband Ashish Patel leads the UP-based Apna Dal, which has nine legislators. They had contested the 2017 assembly polls in alliance with the BJP.

Patel claimed that she was ignored at an event held by her ministry. She also expressed chagrin over inadequate participation of her party in UP dispensation. “We have not been given our due in the UP government also,” she maintained. She charged the Yogi government of ignoring her party members while appointing heads to various boards and commissions.

The Apna Dal chief said that she had given time to BJP leadership for course correction after which she would be free to take a decision that would be best, keeping in mind the interests of her party.

Notably, Anupriya Patel had raised similar issues in December also and had skipped some programmes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as her party pledged to boycott all such events until the BJP gave the party "proper respect".

However, a senior BJP leader described it as a minor misunderstanding and added that things would be normal soon.