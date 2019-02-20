Home Nation

Arun Mishra, Renuka Murmu join BJP

Published: 20th February 2019 01:59 AM

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: Educationist Arun Kumar Mishra and Sahibganj Zilla Parishad chairperson Renuka Murmu Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Jayant Sinha and party's state unit president Laxman Gilua.

"Impressed with BJPs policy and programmes, I have joined the party. Whatever tasks the party entrusts with me, I will discharge them," Mishra said after joining the ruling party along with his supporters.

Sinha, the Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation, claimed that the people were connecting with the BJP because of its developmental programmes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being hailed not only in the country but also at the international level. We have to form a strong government under his leadership again," Sinha said.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilua, an MP, said that the party has set a target to surpass 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking the opposition, Gilua alleged that it has neither leadership nor any policy and its leaders were struggling to save their identity.

