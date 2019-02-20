Ayodhya land dispute: Five-judge SC constitution bench to hear case on February 26
The hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was earlier delayed as one of the judges of the constitution bench went on leave.
The Supreme Court Wednesday decided to hear on February 26 the politically sensitive Ayodhya's Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter.
It will be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice S A Bobde, one of the five judges of the Constitution Bench, was not available that day.
Besides CJI and Justice Bobde, members of the bench are Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
The bench will hear the appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.
77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.