Ayodhya land dispute: Five-judge SC constitution bench to hear case on February 26

The hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was earlier delayed as one of the judges of the constitution bench went on leave.

Published: 20th February 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court Wednesday decided to hear on February 26 the politically sensitive Ayodhya's Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

It will be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice S A Bobde, one of the five judges of the Constitution Bench, was not available that day.

Besides CJI and Justice Bobde, members of the bench are Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The bench will hear the appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.

77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

TAGS
Ayodhya land dispute Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid SC constitution bench

