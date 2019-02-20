Ban on SIMI extended for five years again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has extended by five years the ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), allegedly involved in a number of terrorist activities in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also empowered the state governments to prohibit the use of funds and space for holding activities by the SIMI.

In a notification, the ministry said the ban imposed on SIMI was extended for five more years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, on January 31. The outfit was first outlawed in 2001.

Last time, the ban was extended under the UPA dispensation on February 1, 2014, for five years.

The ministry listed 58 cases in which SIMI members were allegedly involved. These included the blasts in Bodh Gaya in 2017 and at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in 2014, and the jailbreak in Bhopal in 2014.