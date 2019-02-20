Home Nation

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury ​dies of cardiac arrest at 55

Published: 20th February 2019

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury died at a city hospital on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at his office, family members said.

Choudhury, 55, is survived by wife and a son.

A popular name in contemporary Bengali music, he was a playback singer in several acclaimed films, including 'Patalghar' and 'Ek Je Achhe Kanya'.

Condoling his demise, singer Paroma Banerjee said, "It is unbelievable. We had met at a music show just two or three days back." She also said Choudhury was scheduled to take part in a music video shoot with her and some other Bengali singers on Wednesday.

"May be we will shoot a video in his tribute soon. We are all in a state of shock right now."

  • pinky
    He has a daughter as well. Please do a fact check before writing about such tragedies
    1 day ago reply
