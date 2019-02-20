Fear of SP-BSP alliance has forced BJP to stitch alliances: Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After having stitched a pre-poll alliance with arch rival Samajwadi Party to stop the saffron juggernaut in UP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that the BJP's alliances with the Shiv Sena and the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls smacked off its helplessness and the fear of losing the plot.

"Does the BJP's move to strike alliance in Bihar followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - in absolute helplessness and on its knees - indicate its strong leadership? In reality, the BJP is so scared of the SP-BSP alliance that it is now running from post to pillar to form alliances," tweeted Mayawati, referring to the BJP's pre-poll alliance which the BJP has cobbled up recently with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu during the last two days.

In Bihar, the party had formalised its alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan last year only. "Despite all its efforts and no matter how much it tries now, 130 crore people of India will not spare the BJP for its anti-poor, anti-farmer anti-worker policies," the BSP chief added. "People will bulldoze their arrogance and electoral ambitions as they won't vote them back to power at any cost," asserted the BSP supremo.

The SP-BSP and the BJP leadership have been attacking each other in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

While Mayawati had condemned the Yogi government and the Centre for misusing central agencies to intimidate political rivals when there were CBI raids on people including an IAS officer and a few SP

leaders in illegal mining cases of 2012-2017. The CBI had claimed that it could even summon SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav could also be grilled as he had held the mining portfolio in 2012-13.

Mayawati had also condemned the state government’s action of stopping SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at Lucknow airport from going to attend an event of Allahabad University student union recently. She claimed that the BJP government in UP and at the Centre was so scared of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ that it was resorting to anti-democratic methods to suppress the rivals.

On the other, BJP chief Amit Shah has been mocking the SP-BSP alliance calling it headless. The BJP chief has been claiming that if the SP-BSP alliance and other similar arrangements at the national level won the general elections, each day of the week would have a new PM. Addressing a meeting of the BJP booth workers on the outskirts of Mumbai, Amit Shah said that the coalition, which opposes Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, was bereft of leadership, principles and policy.