Home Nation

CBI files closure report in IAS Anurag Tiwari death case, rejects foul play

The body of Tiwari was found in the posh Meera Bai Marg area of the city on May 17, 2017. The CBI, on the basis of the medical report of AIIMS, ruled out that the death was homicidal or suicidal.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The CBI Wednesday filed its closure report in the death case of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, concluding that he had an accidental fall which led to his 'asphyxial' death.

The CBI, on the basis of the medical report of AIIMS, ruled out that the death was homicidal or suicidal.

In its report, CBI stated that all the allegations levelled by the family members of the officer were investigated and it was found that they were baseless and unsubstantiated.

Taking note of the closure report, the CBI court of special judge Subrat Pathak issued notice to Tiwari's brother Mayank, asking him to place his stand on the report on March 7.

"Investigation was conducted considering all possible angles on each and every aspect of the case, but no evidence could emerge suggesting foul play behind death of deceased Anurag Tiwari," the CBI told the court.

The body of Tiwari was found in the posh Meera Bai Marg area of the city on May 17, 2017. He was staying at the state guest house in the area. A week later, his brother lodged an FIR at Hazratganj police station, alleging that he was inquiring an important file relating to a scam in Karnataka and there was pressure on him regarding the case. Later, the probe was taken up by the CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAS officer death bureaucrat death Lucknow IAS death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp