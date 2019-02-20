CBSE Board exams 2019: Here are some do's and don'ts inside the examination halls

By Express News Service

There has always been confusion about what's allowed and what's prohibited inside an examination hall. Here we list all the rules to follow in examination halls so you can have a stress-free atmosphere.

Things allowed

Admit card: It is compulsory for all students to carry their admit cards to the exam centres. Apart from the student's and principal’s signatures, this year, the CBSE has also included a Parent Signature column in the CBSE Board Exam Admit Cards. Students must ensure that their admit cards are duly signed by all required.

Student school ID

Stationery: This includes pens/pencils, a sharpener, an eraser and any other stationery that you might require. However, whitener pens are not permitted. You can use only blue and black pens.

Food: Keeping the issue of diabetic children in sight, the CBSE, in a circular, has allowed students to carry eatables into the examination hall. Sugar tablets, chocolate, candy, fruits like banana/apple/orange, snacks like sandwiches and a small bottle of water (500 ml) are some of the permitted foods you can carry.

Wallet: You can carry your wallet, but you will have to submit it to your invigilator.

Things not allowed

Phone: Each centre's rules differ from place to place. Some centres will not even let you park your phone with your invigilator. It's strictly banned. So, it might be smarter not to carry it at all.

Calculator : The use of a calculator is permitted only in ICSC and state boards, but not in CBSE.

Smartwatches: You are allowed to wear an analog watch. However, smartwatches are strictly banned. The exam centres have a clock.

All that you can and cannot do inside the exam hall

DO's

Irrespective of the books prescribed by your school, ensure that you always refer to the NCERT textbooks, carefully.

Use ONLY a black or blue ball pen to write your exam.

Ensure that you use an extra dark HB pencil for drawings.

Wear simple cotton clothes to avoid feeling uncomfortable and distracting yourself.

In case you write a wrong answer, ensure that you strike it out with a single line.

Don't forget to carry the admit card/hall ticket and all the necessary stationery.

Report cases of Juvenile Diabetes and any other medical conditions that need special arrangement beforehand with appropriate supporting documents.

DON'Ts

Don't be late; The gates of the examination centres throughout the country will have to be closed strictly at 10 am and no students, under any circumstance, will be permitted to enter the examination centre after that time.

Avoid using a gel pen or an ink pen. The ink may not dry in time and that could cause smudging or smearing.

Never strike out errors roughly or scribble on the paper.

Avoid talking or any other gestures that could land you in trouble. Keep your eyes on your paper and quietly answer the questions.

What do you do if you lose your hall ticket?

Well, the first thing you can do is go to your school and submit an application for a duplicate hall ticket. They will give you a duplicate and will inform the centre subsequently.

What if you've forgotten your hall ticket at home?

Remember to keep a photocopy of your hall ticket with you at all times to avoid this kind of mishap. Carry the photocopy along with the original every time you take an exam. So, if you forget the original, you can show the photocopy of your hall ticket and you will be allowed to write the exam.

What if you end up at the wrong centre?

Speak to the authorities or the supervisor and if they find that your problem is genuine, they will allow you to write the exam.

What if you fall sick just before the exam?

While there is no provision for a student suffering from an illness to take the exam later. The school and examination centre can make necessary arrangements so that the student is able to give the exam. For example, if the student is suffering from chicken pox, the student is allowed to take the examination in a room different from the allotted room in the centre.

What if there is a mistake on your admit card?

Submit a written application to the Board Office and get proper receipt against the application. Your guardian/parents must handle this part. Carry other records to the exam hall to prove your identity and correct name.