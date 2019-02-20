Chandigarh diary: A rose festival dedicated to CRPF martyrs slain in Pulwama

Harpreet Bajwa By

Rose festival dedicated to CRPF martyrs

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to dedicate the 47th Rose Festival to the CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. All cultural events to be organised at the three-day event have been cancelled and only patriotic songs and instrumental performances will mark the event. The amount leftover from the festival’s approved budget will be donated to the families of the CRPF martyrs. The event will have a photography and kite flying competition and rose quiz.

No home allotments to retired bureaucrats

Now bureaucrats, will not be allowed to retain their houses in Chandigarh after retirement. The Chandigarh administration has decided to clear its list of pending home allotments to eligible officers. There is a shortage of government housing as the list of eligible officers is increasing while that of retired bureaucrats who have not vacated their allotted houses is also going up. The administration has also written to Punjab and Haryana governments stating no requests should be sent for allotting houses to bureaucrats post retirement. At present, bureaucrats, who are chairpersons of commissions or hold similar posts, retain their houses till the completion of their tenure.

Objections raised over municipal cess

Secretary, Local Government (SLG)-cum-Home Secretary, Chandigarh, has raised several objections to the proposed imposition of municipal cess on consumption of power and sought a justification. The General House of the Municipal Corporation had approved a cess of around 2 per cent per unit. The cash-starved civic body had hoped to earn D10-17 crore per annum with the levy. The administration has asked the civic body to send a fresh proposal.

Quota implemented

The Chandigarh administration became the first Union Territory to implement the 10 per cent quota for the economically weak among upper castes in government jobs. The administration notified the policy directing all departments to provide 10 per cent reservation. The notification states that those who are not covered under the exiting schemes for reservations for SCs and STs and socially backward classes and whose gross annual family income is below D8 lakh will be covered under this.