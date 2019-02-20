Home Nation

Christians targeted in 29 cases of mob violence in 2019, says NGO

As many as 29 incidents of mob violence have taken place against Christians in the first month of this year, an NGO has claimed, seeking special laws against mob violence. 

Published: 20th February 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

According to the NGO’s report, 26 women and 25 children have been injured in these incidents but no reactions have come from the political community. | (File | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 29 incidents of mob violence have taken place against Christians in the first month of this year, an NGO has claimed, seeking special laws against mob violence. 

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF)-India, 13 states witnessed incidents of violence against Christians with Uttar Pradesh leading at nine cases. The NGO has also questioned the police’s role in such incidents saying not a single FIR has been registered in these cases. 

According to the NGO’s report, 26 women and 25 children have been injured in these incidents but no reactions have come from the political community. 

“The year is not much different from 2018 for Christians in India except, on an average, if 2018 witnessed 20 incidents per month, 2019 has begun with 29 incidents in January. Even on Republic Day, a peaceful prayer meeting at a house in Kotra tehsil of Rajasthan’s Udaipur district was disrupted by extremist elements throwing stones and shouting slogans against Christians. As usual, another false allegation of conversion was levelled,” the NGO said on Tuesday. 

Describing the modus operandi, ADF said, “A mob accompanied by police arrives at the prayer services, shouts slogans, beats up the congregations...Then pastors are arrested or detained by police under false allegation of conversion.”

The report has also cited an incident in Chhatisgarh, which has a Congress government, wherein the Gondwana community decided to excommunicate those who attend Christian prayers in their village. It has said 10 Christians were beaten and bibles were torn in this incident.  

Director of ADF India Tehmina Arora said, “It is worrying to see horrendous acts of mobocracy still continuing after a slew of directions from the Supreme Court. It is high time special laws are enacted ...”

Such incidents, according to ADF, have also taken place in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu where some Christians were allegedly dragged to Hindu temples and forced to worship Hindu Gods by the mob.

Incidents

Incidents cited by the NGO included one from Goa, where a woman was allegedly threatened with dire consequences if she hung a star outside her house. “In Karnataka, a pastor was hit with an iron rod.  In another incident, a mob set on fire the building materials kept at the site of an under-construction church...” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mob Violence Against Christians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp