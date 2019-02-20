Home Nation

Congress slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan after latter's Pulwama statement

Mounting pressure, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh asked Khan to hand over Hafiz Sayeed and Masood Azhar to India. 

Published: 20th February 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:35 AM

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ CHANDIGARH/BHOPAL: The Congress slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remark over the Pulwama terror attack and reminded him of the 1971 war, which led to the bifurcation of the neighbouring country.

“The prime minister of Pakistan is speaking the language of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. Don’t forget, former prime minister Indira Gandhi and the Indian army liberated Bangladesh by dividing Pakistan into two and that 91,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian army in Dhaka,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after Imran Khan threatened to retaliate if India attacks in response to the Pulwama attack.

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel expressed displeasure over the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s controversial move to grant $ 20 billion aid to Pakistan a day before his visit to India. 

Patel also backed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who suggested that India should adopt an eye for an eye approach while dealing with terrorists supported by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Mounting pressure, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh asked Khan to hand over Hafiz Sayeed and Masood Azhar to India. 

