Curfew relaxation in Jammu extended

Ramesh Kumar, District Magistrate, Jammu, issued an order saying that the relaxation that began at 8 a.m., will continue till 1 p.m.

A security man guards a road during strict curfew. (PTI file image used for representational purpose only)

JAMMU: In response to the overall improvement in the law and order situation in the Jammu district on Wednesday, authorities have decided to extend the curfew relaxation till 1 p.m., which was initially only till 11 a.m.

Ramesh Kumar, District Magistrate (DM), Jammu, issued an order saying that the relaxation that began at 8 a.m., will continue till 1 p.m. The DM's order however, said all wine shops and bars will remain closed in the district during this period.

On Tuesday, the curfew, which was imposed on February 15, was relaxed in few parts of the Jammu city in three phases. No untoward incident was reported.

All educational institutes remained shut and examinations scheduled for the day were postponed. New exam dates would be announced later, the authorities said. Mobile Internet services were suspended for the sixth day.

The curfew was imposed after miscreants torched vehicles and damaged several others carrying number plates of the Kashmir Valley in protest against the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

Tensions mounted in Jammu city as hundreds of Kashmiris living here felt unsafe after the selective targeting by miscreants.

"Things are returning to normal. Miscreants trying to disturb harmony among different sections of the society are being booked and will be dealt with accordingly," the police said.

