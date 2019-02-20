Home Nation

Delhi-Lahore bus made to drive over Pakistani flag in Punjab

The protesters, who put the flag on the road, said they were showing anger against the army and government of Pakistan for supporting terrorist activities in India.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

India-Pakistan bus, Delhi-Lahore

A BSF soldier escorts the Pakistani Delhi-Lahore bus. (File photo| AFP photo)

By Online Desk

AMRITSAR: The cross-border bus 'Sada-e-Sarhad' of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, which runs from Lahore to New Delhi and back was made to drive over the country's flag on a highway near Amritsar to show anger against the army and its government for supporting terrorist activities in India.

The protesters are from Amritsar's Idiot Club. "We held the protest, by putting the Pakistani flag on the road and making the Pakistan bus drive over it, to show solidarity with the CRPF troopers killed in the Pulwama terror attack (on February 14). We wanted to send a clear message to the Pakistan government not to mess with India," club president Rajinder Rikhi said.

The protest was only to convey a message to Pakistan and not to indulge in any violence, he added. Punjab Police officials and personnel were also present at the spot.

The Pakistani bus driver did not stop or slow down the vehicle even after seeing the flag. Several other security and private vehicles also drove over the flag.

The bus runs with a pilot and escort security along its 450-km long road journey in India. It passes through Punjab and Haryana before entering Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Delhi Lahore bus Amritsar idiot club Pakistan flag Pakistan tourism CRPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp