Home Nation

Don’t allow state chief Sanjay Nirupam to change Lok Sabha constituency: Mumbai Congress to party leadership

According to party insiders, several other leaders from party’s city unit including Kripa Shankar Singh and Baba Siddiqui have been eyeing the Mumbai North-West seat.

Published: 20th February 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam | File PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Infighting seems to be plaguing the Maharashtra unit of the Congress as a section of leaders are reportedly unhappy with state party chief Sanjay Nirupam’s bid to shift to a ‘safe’ constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, said party functionaries on Tuesday.    

While Nirupam is said to be eyeing Mumbai North West, a delegation of leaders from the city unit met party general secretaries in Delhi on Monday and handed over a letter addressed to party president Rahul Gandhi urging him not to allow Nirupam to change his current constituency — Mumbai North from where he lost the election in 2014. They claimed that his switching would send a wrong message to party cadres.

According to party insiders, several other leaders from party’s city unit including Kripa Shankar Singh and Baba Siddiqui have been eyeing the Mumbai North-West seat. Nirupam is known to be at odds with Kamat and the latter’s loyalists opposed Nirupam’s candidature.

A senior Congress leader who did not want to be named said that within the Congress circles Nirupam is accused of atrocities he allegedly inflicted upon minorities during his Shiv Sena days.

His candidature could cause the Muslim community from the Versova and Andheri (West) Assembly segments to vote for another party, they said. 

In another rift in the state unit, former MP Milind Deora has already announced that he will not be contesting the LS polls because of differences with Nirupam.

Former MP Priya Dutt too has declined to contest this time. However, she backed out due to health issues, party sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Nirupam Mumbai Congress Lok Sabha Elecions 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp