Don’t allow state chief Sanjay Nirupam to change Lok Sabha constituency: Mumbai Congress to party leadership

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Infighting seems to be plaguing the Maharashtra unit of the Congress as a section of leaders are reportedly unhappy with state party chief Sanjay Nirupam’s bid to shift to a ‘safe’ constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, said party functionaries on Tuesday.

While Nirupam is said to be eyeing Mumbai North West, a delegation of leaders from the city unit met party general secretaries in Delhi on Monday and handed over a letter addressed to party president Rahul Gandhi urging him not to allow Nirupam to change his current constituency — Mumbai North from where he lost the election in 2014. They claimed that his switching would send a wrong message to party cadres.

According to party insiders, several other leaders from party’s city unit including Kripa Shankar Singh and Baba Siddiqui have been eyeing the Mumbai North-West seat. Nirupam is known to be at odds with Kamat and the latter’s loyalists opposed Nirupam’s candidature.

A senior Congress leader who did not want to be named said that within the Congress circles Nirupam is accused of atrocities he allegedly inflicted upon minorities during his Shiv Sena days.

His candidature could cause the Muslim community from the Versova and Andheri (West) Assembly segments to vote for another party, they said.

In another rift in the state unit, former MP Milind Deora has already announced that he will not be contesting the LS polls because of differences with Nirupam.

Former MP Priya Dutt too has declined to contest this time. However, she backed out due to health issues, party sources said.