Four burned alive in blaze caused by LPG cylinder blast in Maharashtra

It seemed the cylinder was leaking and the gas came into contact with a kerosene lamp in the shed which has no power connection.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 04:16 PM

By PTI

NASHIK: Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire triggered by explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in Dhaur village in Dindori taluka, around 30 kms from here, when the family members were asleep after having dinner, a local police official said.

The makeshift tin-roof structure in which the family was living suffered extensive damage in the explosion, he said.

The official said four members, including a couple and two children, burned alive in fire.

It seemed the cylinder was leaking and the gas came into contact with a kerosene lamp in the shed which has no power connection, the official said when asked about the likely cause behind the incident.

The deceased persons are identified as Murlidhar Choudhari (32), his wife Kavita (30), their son Tushar (10), and nephew Nayan Choudhari (8), he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Dindori police and further investigation is underway.

