Give us Pulwama terrorists’ bodies: Hindu Mahasabha to Modi government

Published: 20th February 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers conduct a flag march on the second day of curfew in Jammu, India, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. | AP

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Hindu Mahasabha has written to the prime minister, president and home minister urging the government to hand over the bodies of slain militants to them so that they can be passed on to medical colleges for research.

In his letter, Hindu Mahasabha national president Jitender Singh said the organisation would pay Rs 50,000 for each body.

“By this, the government can profit and medical students would get bodies for research. Also, because terrorists have no religion, I do not see any problem arising out of this,” he said.

The letter comes days after 42 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Pulwama. 

A suicide bomber had rammed a vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14 in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, national women’s president of the organisation Sohini urged the government to repeal Article 370 and take strict action against stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir. 

“We demand that anti-national elements be thrown out of the country. For the martyrs, we are soon planning to make a memorial for them,” she said.

