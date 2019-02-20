Imran Khan should be given opportunity: PDP chief Mehbooba on Pakistan PM seeking proof

By PTI

JAMMU: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said an "opportunity" should be given to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to see what he does for fighting terrorism, a day after he asked India to share "actionable intelligence" on the Pulwama terror attack.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, said Pakistan has not acted on the evidence given to it on Pathankot and Mumbai terror attacks.

In a video message to his nation on Tuesday, Khan had assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

"Imran Khan is a new prime minister and he is talking about a new start. I feel that he should be given an opportunity. We should give him proofs and documents and see what he does," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief told reporters here.

Mufti also denounced the war cries across India and batted for dialogue with Pakistan. "The two countries cannot afford war. Only illiterate people and fools talk about wars in this era. Both the countries are nuclear powers," she said.

"If these countries reconcile at this time and clarify (things) with each other, it will not only find a solution to the Kashmir issue, but it will create a better situation in the two countries. It is good for the prosperity of Pakistan," she added. Mufti asserted that India and Pakistan need to talk to save Jammu and Kashmir.

"After the Kargil War in 1999, the Agra summit took place. If you have to save Jammu and Kashmir and bring the people out of this problem and also save the jawans of the country, talks are the only way," she said.

"We need to give them (Pakistan) an opportunity. When war will not take place, there is no question of retaliation," she added. Responding to a question about Pakistan aiding and abetting terrorism and using Kashmiri youth for carrying out terror attacks, Mufti said, "It is unfortunate to say that our neighbouring country has entered this side and is indoctrinating our youth and training them (to carry out terror attacks)."

"I feel it is somehow our weakness. It may have been my weakness or weakness of the other governments. It may be the weakness of the political leadership of J&K and the Centre too," she said.

"It is a matter of concern for us. It is time to rethink," she added.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack -- one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir.