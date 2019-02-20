Home Nation

Imran Khan should be given opportunity: PDP chief Mehbooba on Pakistan PM seeking proof

Mufti also denounced the war cries across India and batted for dialogue with Pakistan.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said an "opportunity" should be given to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to see what he does for fighting terrorism, a day after he asked India to share "actionable intelligence" on the Pulwama terror attack.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, said Pakistan has not acted on the evidence given to it on Pathankot and Mumbai terror attacks.

In a video message to his nation on Tuesday, Khan had assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

ALSO READ | Walk the talk: PDP chief Mehbooba to Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Pulwama attack

"Imran Khan is a new prime minister and he is talking about a new start. I feel that he should be given an opportunity. We should give him proofs and documents and see what he does," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief told reporters here.

Mufti also denounced the war cries across India and batted for dialogue with Pakistan. "The two countries cannot afford war. Only illiterate people and fools talk about wars in this era. Both the countries are nuclear powers," she said.

"If these countries reconcile at this time and clarify (things) with each other, it will not only find a solution to the Kashmir issue, but it will create a better situation in the two countries. It is good for the prosperity of Pakistan," she added. Mufti asserted that India and Pakistan need to talk to save Jammu and Kashmir.

"After the Kargil War in 1999, the Agra summit took place. If you have to save Jammu and Kashmir and bring the people out of this problem and also save the jawans of the country, talks are the only way," she said.

"We need to give them (Pakistan) an opportunity. When war will not take place, there is no question of retaliation," she added. Responding to a question about Pakistan aiding and abetting terrorism and using Kashmiri youth for carrying out terror attacks, Mufti said, "It is unfortunate to say that our neighbouring country has entered this side and is indoctrinating our youth and training them (to carry out terror attacks)."

"I feel it is somehow our weakness.  It may have been my weakness or weakness of the other governments. It may be the weakness of the political leadership of J&K and the Centre too," she said.

"It is a matter of concern for us. It is time to rethink," she added.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack -- one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PDP Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp