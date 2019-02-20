Home Nation

India objects to Pakistan's use of abusive language like 'shameless', 'nonsense' at ICJ

ICJ-India

Pakistan's attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, right, greets Deepak Mittal, the joint secretary of India's Foreign Ministry, as he presents oral arguments at the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THE HAGUE: India on Wednesday strongly objected to the abusive language used by Pakistan's counsel in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), urging the UN court to draw a "redline" to prevent its repetition.

Harish Salve, the former solicitor general of India while presenting India's case before the ICJ, drew the court's attention to the abusive language used by Pakistan through its counsel Khawar Qureshi on the second day of the hearing.

READ HERE | Kulbhushan Jadhav being sent to gallows on 'extracted confession', release him: India tells ICJ

"The language echoed in this court. Perhaps this court may lay down some redlines. The transcript is peppered with words such as shameless, nonsense, disgraceful, arrogant. India takes exception to being addressed in this fashion in an international court. Indian culture prevents me from using similar language. India strongly objects to abusive language of Pakistan's counsel," Salve said as the International Court of Justice began the second round of public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

READ HERE | Indian diplomats ignore handshake by Pakistan officials at ICJ

He said that the criticism of a sovereign state of the case made out of the other state must be in a language consistent with the dignity of other states, he said.

"Humpty-Dumpty has no place in this court," Salve said.

He said that "When you are strong on law you hammer the law, when you are strong on facts you hammer the facts and when you are strong on neither you hammer the table. Pakistan has hammered the proverbial table. India has hammered facts".

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

READ HERE | Jadhav was an instrument of India's official policy of terror, argues Pakistan at ICJ

His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

On Wednesday, India had a maximum of 90 minutes to submit its final arguments in the case.

Pakistan will also get 90 minutes to respond to India's arguments on Thursday.

The ICJ is expected to deliver its verdict in the summer of 2019.

The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case opened Monday at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

