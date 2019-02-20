IPS officer says given 'dead-end postings' for holding politicians accountable, suspended by Uttar Pradesh government

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a senior IPS officer for allegedly making controversial remarks in an interview to a news website and unauthorised absence from duty, prompting a colleague to seek the intervention of UP IPS Association.

Jasvir Singh, a 1992-batch officer, posted as additional director general, rules and manual, was suspended on February 14 after the interview to the news portal, according to UP Police website.

In the interview on January 30, the ADG had purportedly said he was given "dead-end postings" in his career after he tried to hold politicians and ministers accountable. He claimed he had done actual police work for only "six months" in his 26-year-long career.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, "Yes, the ADG has been suspended for violating code of conduct. The action was initiated against the ADG for making controversial statements in an interview and for his unauthorised absence from duty since February 4. The officer went on leave without getting it sanctioned from competent authorities."

During his 16-day stint as Maharajganj Superintendent of Police in 2002, Singh had initiated proceedings to invoke the National Security Act against the present chief minister and then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath in a case dealing with violation of prohibitory orders in 1995.

He was removed from his post after this. In 2003, as SP of UP Police's food cell, he accused then Samajwadi Party minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, of corruption in the multi-crore food scam in Lakhimpur Kheri.

After suspension of the officer, another IPS officer Amitabh Thakur wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh IPS Association President Gopal Gupta to call a meeting of the association to discuss the issue of transparency in service related matters of IPS officers.

Thakur said Singh was suspended on Feb 14 but this news did not become public till Feb 19.

"When today every service related order of IPS officers is immediately relayed through WhatsApp and email, non-appearance of this news in public about suspension of a senior IPS officer is certainly unusual," he said.

He requested the association for an open discussion on the issue of transparency and uniformity in service related matters of IPS officers.