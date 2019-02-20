Home Nation

IT raids at road contractor’s premises in Bhopal lead to Rs 1.7 crore unaccounted cash, Rs 70 lakh jewellery

The ongoing searches at the premises of the prominent road contractor have also led to the recovery of precious jewellery worth around Rs 70 lakh.

Published: 20th February 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Money

Image of Rs 2000 note bundles used for representation purpose. (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Income Tax department raids which started at three premises of a prominent road contractor and business associates in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday have led to the seizure of Rs 1.7 crore unaccounted cash – perhaps the biggest seizure of unaccounted cash in a single day by the IT sleuths anywhere in the state.

The ongoing searches at the premises of the prominent road contractor have also led to the recovery of precious jewellery worth around Rs 70 lakh.

According to sources privy to the ongoing IT department search at three premises of the contractor (who in the past has been associated with major road projects of the state government) started early on Tuesday.

The search at his residence alone led to Rs one crore unaccounted cash and during the raid the IT sleuths came to know about the contractor having five lockers at a nationalized bank branch in Bhopal’s TT Nagar area.

Subsequent search of the lockers at the bank led to IT department team to a locker stuffed with Rs 70 lakh cash. Remaining four lockers will be opened and searched on Wednesday.

The search and survey at the contractor’s premises and premises of an associated construction company on the first day only, could lead the department to undisclosed income worth around Rs 20 crores. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
income tax department Madhya Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp